Ronald Neal Wentworth, of Wiscasset, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 at the age of 76. Ron was born on Dec. 2, 1948, and was raised in Haverhill, Mass.

Ron is survived by his wife, Sally I. Doray-Wentworth; daughter, Ann Marie Putnam, and her three children: son, Erik N. Wentworth and his two children; and daughter, Heather D. Wentworth and her two daughters; as well as three stepchildren, grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

Ron graduated in 1967 and enlisted in the U.S. Army that August. He was a lifetime member of Masons and the American Legion. Ron fought in Vietnam until he was injured in combat. He remained faithful to his oath, and brothers, until his passing.

Ron worked at many companies from Gillette to the nuclear industry until he retired in 2014. Ron enjoyed time with his family, making as many memories as he could. He enjoyed playing pickleball with friends, and loved to travel the world with his wife by his side. He also enjoyed escaping to Florida for the cold winter months.

He was a good friend of Bill W., always encouraging people to achieve greatness in themselves. Ron had a way of reaching people, showing them they can get through any odds. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

A funeral to remember Ron was held at 9 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. He will be laid to rest with a graveside service at 3 p.m. that same day, at the Willow Grove Cemetery in Newton, N.H.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

