Ronald Omar Atwood, 87, of North Whitefield, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his home with his wife, Priscilla, by his side.

He was born in Bath on Jan. 12, 1934, the son of John and Eola (Congdon) Atwood. He aspired to be a pilot and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving honorably for 20 years. Retiring with the rank of major, Ron flew Strategic Air Command KC-97 and KC-135 Tankers for 10 years, followed by other flying assignments in various types of aircraft in Vietnam, the Mediterranean and other locations around the world. Ron retired to Bath where he worked for many years at the Bath Iron Works as a buyer.

During his distinguished Air Force career, Ron earned the following medals and ribbons:

Bronze Star, Air Medal, Commendation with 1 Cluster, Presidential Unit Citation, Outstanding Unit Award with 2 Clusters, Combat Readiness, Army Good Conduct, National Defense Service with 1 Star, Armed Forces Expeditionary, Longevity Service Award with 3 Clusters, Armed Forces Reserve, and Small Arms Expert Marksmanship.

Ron was a member of the Masons for 59 years and served as a past master, most recently a member of the Solar Star Lodge No. 14 in Bath and the Rising Virtue Lodge No. 10 in Bangor. Ron was also active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving as chaplain and other offices for many years.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Eola Atwood; and his brothers, Reggie, Alan and Dick; sister, Lydia; and daughter, Judith.

Ron is survived by his wife, Priscilla, of North Whitefield and her children, Gordon, Phil, Julie and April; sister, Patricia, of Florida; children, Susan, Jane, Debbie, Diane, Mark and Mary; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Bath Masonic Hall on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 1 p.m.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

