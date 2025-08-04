Ronald Paul Toussaint, 87, passed from this life at the Sussman House on July 30, 2025. He was born in Port Chester, N.Y. in March 1938. He graduated from Upper Darby High School in Pennsylvania and had a long and successful management career at State Farm Insurance Co. in Springfield, Pa. for 43 years.

Ron was a special man to his family and friends. Although “from away,” he was a Mainer at heart, getting his wish to live in Maine full time 14 years ago. He made many new and dear friends here in Maine. When asked how he was, he would always say “super as usual.”

He always enjoyed stretching his and our minds. He enjoyed reading and learning about history. He particularly enjoyed the Readers Digest, especially adding to his stockpile of jokes. He loved being in nature as attested to by his beautiful yard and gardens. He loved to sing karaoke, finding his own words and beat. He was a wonderful husband, amazing dad, and awesome grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was a devoted husband to his wife of 68 years, Jane (Wilson) Toussaint; a loving father to his children, Terri (Jon) Lafey, John (Eileen) Toussaint, Ed (Donna) Toussaint. He was predeceased by daughter, Jacqueline Civitello. He was a proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He built a beautiful life.

Ron will be laid to rest at a later date in the SS Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sussman House in Rockport. Ron will be remembered for his kindness, his sense of humor, and most importantly his love for his family.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

