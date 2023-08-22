Ronald Ross Kenoyer passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2023 at the Togus VA Medical Center, with his loving wife of 61 years, Pam, by his side.

Ron was born on July 7, 1943, in Rockland. He was the son of Winfred and Muriel (Cunningham) Kenoyer. Ron attended schools in Union, East Machias, and Mexico, Maine, where he graduated from high school in 1961. He went on to the University of Maine Orono in the college of education, where he completed a degree in 1965.

A lifelong educator, Ron began his teaching career at East Corinth Academy and Lincoln Academy and then moved to Cony High School in Augusta, where he worked for 32 years, first as a math teacher and driver education instructor and then as the athletic director. While at Cony, Ron was an assistant basketball coach and varsity baseball coach.

After the loss of his son, Ross, he decided to focus on coaching younger children in his community. He coached many Whitefield teams in softball, baseball, and basketball and was a founding member of the Whitefield Athletic Association. For many years, he ran a summer basketball program for area youth and was instrumental in introducing many kids to track and field and gymnastics. Through his love of teaching and sports, he touched many lives, becoming a role model, mentor, and friend to students, players, and coaches alike.

Above all, Ron was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, whose greatest joy was spending time with his family. They always came first. His favorite place was a family camp on Alford Lake in Hope, and he spent many years on the Alford Lake/Lermond Pond Association Board. He loved collecting antiques and going on antiquing excursions with Pam and Patty and Paul Boisvert, and he was proud of the three early homes he and Pam restored. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and downhill skier in his younger years. He was a member of the Whitefield Lions Club and Water of Life Lutheran Church.

Ronald is predeceased by his son, Ross Kenoyer; sister, Suzanne Bolduc; and sister-in-law, Penny (Bill) Newman.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Pam; daughter, Kristen (Edward) Woodland, and their children, Ross (Sophie), Kara, Ian, Grant, and Luke Woodland; daughter, Lynn (Lars) Johnson, and their children, Amelia, Soren, and Anna Johnson; daughter, Sarah Warner, and her children, Lillian and Wesley Warner; daughter, Kate (Pete) Wurster, and their son, Chase Wurster; sister, Karen (Lewis) Purinton; brother, Scott (Debbie) Kenoyer; sister-in-law, Patricia (Paul) Boisvert; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the many friends, relatives, and the hospice staff at Togus Springs who supported Ron throughout his illness.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Water of Life Lutheran Church, 618 Route 1, Newcastle.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Ron’s memory, the family kindly requests that any donations be made to the Whitefield Lions Club Scholarship Fund at 52 Main St., Coopers Mills, ME 04341.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 1 Church St., Augusta, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at khrfuneralhomes.com.

