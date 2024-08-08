Ronald “Ron”/“Ronnie” S. Nygaard, 63, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at his residence.

He was born in Bath on June 17, 1961, a son of Gene and Ruth (Bowen) Nygaard Sr. He graduated from Morse High School in 1980. He was active in football, basketball, and baseball. Ron was employed at Bath Iron Works for 32 years where he was a manager and supervisor. In 2013 he took a job at Sayres and Associates where he worked as a corrosion engineer before retiring in 2021.

He was a member of the Bath Lodge of Elks, served as Inner Guard, ran their youth activities, was director of Hoop Shoot, and was appointed as coastal director for the State of Maine. Ron was president of the Babine Scholarship Fund.

He loved coaching, hunting, and fishing, and especially loved spending time at camp in Rockwood with his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents; and one sister, Lavon Nygaard.

He is survived by his two stepparents, Chuck Tobias, of Ocean Springs, Miss., and Jennifer Pittman, of Cheyenne, Wyo.; three sons, Jon Nygaard and his companion, Chelsea Brasslett, of Chelsea, David Nygaard, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Carl Nygaard and his companion, Nichole Lemont, of Phippsburg; one daughter, Amanda Bartle, of Tustin, Calif.; one brother, Gene Nygaard and his wife, Kristi, of Phippsburg; two sisters, Valerie Nygaard and Phil Carr, of Ocean Springs, Miss., and Tracy Jameson and her husband, Steve, of Orrington; two grandchildren, Cohen and Collyns Nygaard; three nieces, Emma, Aubree, and Paige; two nephews, Michael, and Tait; and many cousins and close friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St. in Bath. A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024 at the American Legion on Congress Avenue in Bath. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bath Rec. Department, c/o new Uniforms and maintenance of the fields, 4 Sheridan Road, Bath, ME 04530.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

