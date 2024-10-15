Ronald Stewart McAllister Gilzean, 79, passed away on Oct. 12, 2024, in New Harbor, at home with family by his side. He was born on April 20, 1945, in Bridge of Weir, Scotland, to Louis and Elizabeth (McAllister) Gilzean. Ron was known for his quick wit, caring nature, and remarkable resilience.

Ron’s journey began when he moved to America at the tender age of 18, a move that showcased his adventurous and brave spirit. He served valiantly in the Army from 1965 to 1967, including a tour in Vietnam, which marked a significant chapter in his life.

Professionally, Ron was a greenskeeper before dedicating 31 years to the Norton Company/Saint Gobain. Post-retirement, he continued to serve his community in Bristol, providing lawn care services to familiar faces, a testament to his enduring commitment to helping others.

Ron was predeceased by his parents; and his sisters, Isabel Mckinley and Jeanette Weller.

The family was the cornerstone of Ron’s life. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Natalie (Rehnberg), of 55 years; and their daughters, Laura LaBreck, and Heather along with her husband, Bob Patterson. His joy was further multiplied by his grandchildren, Andrew and Elizabeth, who will miss their grandfather’s presence and guidance.

He was an avid golfer and soccer player and stayed active long after his playing days. Later in life, he could often be found chopping wood, tinkering in the garage, or simply enjoying time with his family, who were his greatest pride.

A celebration of life service to honor Ron’s life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct, 26, 2024, at The 1812 Farm, located at 1297 Bristol Road, Bristol, ME 04539. His resilience, kindness, and community service legacy will live on through those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation or Disabled American Veterans, organizations that reflect Ron’s support for fellow veterans.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

