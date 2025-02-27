Rosamond E. Muise, affectionately known as “Ros,” passed away on Feb. 9, 2025, after a period of declining health.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1929 in Gloucester, Mass., to Joseph and Sarah (Fraser) Witham. She was raised in West Gloucester with her parents and younger siblings.

Ros met her husband Richard while working at a local doctor’s office; she told the story he came in for an appointment in his Marine uniform, home on leave from China, he was very charming and handsome, and from that time on they dated and then married at age 19. Richard and Ros bought their home in West Gloucester on Walker Creek and raised six children. Their family created many wonderful memories revolving around the waterfront home and nearby beaches. Summer trips to Cape Breton with the family to visit her grandparents and relatives was another one of Ros’s joys.

Ros moved to Sacramento, Calif. in the 1980s, following some of her children who had moved to the area. Her heart was always on the East Coast, however, and once her father’s health declined, she moved back to Essex, Mass. to help with his care. That was Ros. Always giving of herself to family and friends unconditionally.

Ros came out of retirement and worked for the Council of Aging as an Ombudsman, a position she worked hard at to advocate for those who often had no one otherwise. While working in this position she was awarded the Silver Dove Award by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Ros then decided she wanted to take on more helping those in need; she took on a position working with troubled teens in the Haverhill area. Soon after starting this job, her grandson decided he would give it a try, they worked together finding joy in seeing positive results from the teens. Ros kept broadening her talents, and dabbled in antiques for a bit, she had a couple of store fronts she sold from in Newburyport.

Ros decided to fully retire and move away from the harsh winters in her late 70’s. She moved out to Colorado to be near her eldest son and wife. She stayed living independently and made many friends in the apartment building she lived in. She remained in touch with them after she decided to move back to the East Coast residing in Midcoast Maine, where family had made homes.

Ros loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading, singing songs from her childhood, and taking them on day trips to museums, libraries, etc. She instilled a passion for life in all of them.

Ros is survived by her children, Bill (Julie) Muise, Sharon Studley, Paul Muise, Ron (Leda) Muise. Grandchildren, Chey’anne (Jacob) Olson, Jarred (Carolyn) Watson, Bryce (Kirsten) Watson, and Chase (Dean), Ariel, and Aaron Muise. Great-grandchildren: Dylan, Lucia, Gavin, Ava, Myles, Ben, Charlotte, and Liam. Twin siblings, James and Pauline. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins both in the U.S. and in Cape Breton. She was predeceased by two sons, Eric and Richard; and her brother, Joe. Her ex-husband, Richard, who she continued to share time and trips with until his death, they continued their love for one another. Her family was her life, and she appreciated each one for what they brought to her life.

There will not be a service, per Ros’s request, she asked that a celebration of life be done, which will take place at a later date in her hometown Gloucester, Mass.

Please make any contributions or take the time to volunteer with a noble cause operating in the community.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend condolences or to share a story, please visit Ros’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

