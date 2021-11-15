Rose Marie Parlin, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 11, 2021, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. She was born Feb. 15, 1942, a daughter of William and Gertrude (Esancy) Ring.

Rose grew up in China and was a graduate of Erskine Academy. On June 18, 1960, she married Wendell F. Parlin, and they settled in Jefferson. Rose had strong family values and made sure to teach her sons the importance of respect and compassion for others. During Rose’s early years she was employed at the South China Phone Company when connecting calls required changing wires on a switchboard. She was later employed at Grant’s Department Store in Augusta. She then began her career with the State of Maine as a data processing clerk for the Department of Health and Human Services. She was employed at the department for over 25 years until her retirement in 1997.

Rose was a faithful member of the United Baptist Church of Jefferson since 1980. She was a member of the choir, and held roles on the Fellowship Committee, missions, and clerk. Her church family was an integral part of her life, and she faithfully attended services every Sunday morning and Bible study on Wednesday.

In her younger years, Rose enjoyed going dancing with her husband Wendell, snowmobiling, talking on the CB, and camping at various campgrounds with their many friends and family. Rose was a very social person, and in later years after Wendell passed Rose found lots of friends at Moody’s Diner in Waldoboro, where she could be found visiting almost every day for supper. In her retirement, she also kept busy helping friends and family by driving them to their various appointments and events.

Rose will be remembered for her generosity as well as her strong, outgoing, and independent personality. The family will miss their loving and caring matriarch.

Rose was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Wendell F. Parlin Sr. in 2012; grandson, Steven W. Parlin in 2013; and siblings, Herbert, Ethel, Roger, and Hazel.

She is survived by her sons, Wendell “Skip” Parlin Jr. and partner Christine Richardson, and Mark Parlin and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Shannon Parlin and partner Kevin Long, Courtney Parlin, Benjamin Parlin and wife Alison, and Tyler Ormonde; great-grandchildren, Jacob Parlin, Shelby Parlin, Tucker Morton, Wyatt Long, Lyra Parlin, and Graeson Parlin; brother, Charles Ring and wife Lenore “Babe” Ring; many nieces and nephews; as well as Moody’s Diner partner-in-crime and close friend, Paul Achorn.

No visiting hours will be held. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the United Baptist Church of South Jefferson, 495 S. Clary Rd., Jefferson, ME 04348.

We respectfully request all those in attendance to wear a mask.

Burial will take place following the service at Shepherd Cemetery in Jefferson. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Rose’s name may be made to the United Baptist Church of South Jefferson C/O Treasurer – 138 Atkins Rd Jefferson, ME 04348. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Rd., Windsor, Maine. Condolences, stories, and photos may be shared by visiting plummerfh.com.

