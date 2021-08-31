Rosemarie “Posy” A. Wade, 78, of Waldoboro, passed away on Aug. 29, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a brief illness.

She was born in Waldoboro on March 20, 1943 to Mildred (Webber) and Anthony Abbotoni. Rosemarie grew up in Waldoboro and was a graduate of Waldoboro High School. After graduation, she married Bruce Wade and began raising her family.

She worked as a special education secretary for SAD 40, worked at Ayuh Fish Market in Waldoboro, and at Renys for many years.

Rosemarie was a very caring, loving, kind and considerate person. She was a beautiful knitter, loved her family first and foremost, enjoyed family get-togethers, and was an expert baker. Rosemarie loved sitting in the sun whether it was going to the beach, to camp, or going to Florida. Rosemarie also loved her trips to Italy, Germany and France.

Rosemarie is predeceased by her husband, Bruce Wade; her parents; and her companion of 25 years, Tony Zaccadelli. She is survived by her daughters, Toni Anne (David) Osier of Bremen, Charlotte (Albert) Richard of Englewood, Fla., Anne Wade and Ozzy Hudyberdi of Waldoboro, and Jane (Clay) Gilbert of Walpole; brother, Lou (Paula) Abbotoni of Damariscotta; sister, Linda (Gordon) Miller of Waldoboro; brother, Michael (Lydia) Abbotoni of Union; seven grandchildren, David Nathaniel (Rachel) Osier of Bremen, Megan McCarthy of Bremen, Vanessa Parlin of Waldoboro, Albert Richard of Englewood, Fla., Adrien (Madina) Richard of Coraopolis, Pa., Elizabeth Gilbert of Damariscotta, and Isabelle Gilbert of Walpole; nine great-grandchildren, David Philip Osier, Joseph Osier, Luke Osier, Gavin Parlin, Gracie Parlin, Iris Parlin, Hazel McCarthy, Anthony Richard and Ava Richard; her partner Tony’s children, Mark, Tony, Dennis and Steve Zaccadelli; and her half dog, Bentley Osier.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Masks are required during the visitation. A graveside service will be held on at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the German Cemetery, Route 32 in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosemarie’s name may be made to the American Heart Association-Maine, 51 U.S. Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

