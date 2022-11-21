Rosemary L. Fuller Emerson, 85, of Damariscotta, passed away at her home on the morning of Nov. 18, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Damariscotta on Nov. 5, 1937, she was the daughter of James and Mary (Bickford) Fuller.

Rosemary lived her entire life in the same neighborhood of Damariscotta. She graduated from Lincoln Academy, and raised two sons as a hard-working single mother. She worked for Yellowfront Grocery Store for many years. With her warm smile, sense of humor and good nature, she was welcomed into the Yellowfront family. She then worked for Weeks-Waltz Motors in Newcastle as a bookkeeper and receptionist. She earned many awards from the Ford Motor Company for excellence in bookkeeping.

Rose was an avid gardener; in her home growing orchids and African violets, and outside with her vegetable gardens. Another passion was traveling around the world. Her destinations included Spain, France, England, Italy and Morocco, where she went outside her comfort zone and rode a camel.

She also enjoyed bus tours, traveling around the United States and Canada. These trips were usually garden tours, taken with family and friends. She loved the opportunity to see new places and meet new life-long friends.

Rose was a member of the Bristol Extension, the Damariscotta Historical Society, and a docent at the Harrington Meeting House.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Lawrence Emerson.

Rose is survived by her son, John and his wife, Darcy, of Nobleboro; grandchildren, Kyle and his wife, Kirsten, of Nobleboro, and Haley Murphy and her husband, Tom, of Lemoore, Calif.; great-grandchildren, James and Grayson Murphy, and Ainsley and Rylee Emerson; as well as her aunt and many cousins.

The Emerson family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Dr. Eric Worthing and his staff at Lincoln Medical Partners, as well as the CLC Ambulance staff for their care and efforts. A special thanks goes out to her very good friends from the community and her “adopted sisters.”

A celebration of Rosemary’s life will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. She will be laid to rest with her parents and son in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Newcastle.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemary’s name may be made to the Damariscotta Historical Society, P.O. Box 1154, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

