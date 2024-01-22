Rody was born in Methuen, Mass. to Robert Luke and Emma M. Devaney. She was the oldest daughter of eight children. She attended St. Laurence O’Toole Grammar School and St. Mary’s High School. She was an active member of many activities in school, and a popular friend.

An incredibly intelligent woman, Rody experienced a lifetime of learning. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Emmanuel College before beginning a career in teaching in Virginia. She moved to Waldoboro in 1978 and had three children. She taught chemistry at Medomak Valley High School and was the coach of the cheerleading team.

When her children were a bit older, she completed a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Vermont and became a lab instructor in the Chemistry Department at Colby College. It was here that she met her husband, Bruce Fowles, a biology professor. They lived in Washington, on a large property with their many rescue poodles. They enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities together, such as running, cycling, kayaking, and camping.

Looking for a new challenge, Rody completed her J.D. degree at the University of Maine School of Law in 2003, practicing law in Camden, and at her own law firm in Washington. The final chapter in her career was at the Office of the Maine Attorney General, working in the Child Protection Division. She retired after a long and successful career.

During her retirement, Rody enjoyed traveling with her children and grandchildren. She took the family to Disney World on several occasions, and traveled to New Zealand often. She adored her grandchildren, and would find any excuse to spoil them. She was very generous, and loved to share her music tastes and various holiday traditions with them. She enjoyed entertaining at her cottage in Friendship, where she would put on a spread of family-favorite dishes – often making enough food to feed a small country.

Rody’s passion was running. She was an avid marathon runner and completed over 28 races. She shared this passion with her son, Jim, and they often completed marathons together, traveling throughout the country. She was also very dedicated to her rescue poodles, of which she and Bruce adopted throughout their life together. They often had a brood of poodles of varying sizes at the house, and enjoyed caring for them.

Rody is predeceased by her parents, Emma and Robert Devaney; her brother, Tommy Devaney; and her husband, Bruce. She is survived by her siblings, Robert and his wife, Kathy Devaney, Chris Devaney, Timmy and his wife, Kathy Devaney, Ann and her husband, Joe Ostwald, Billy and his wife Beth, Devaney, and Johnny Devaney; her children, Jim and his wife, Nissa Flanagan, Macaela Flanagan, Luke and his wife, Jessica Flanagan; her grandchildren, Emmett, Greta, Callan, Larkin, and Kirby; as well as many friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Rody lived a varied and successful life. Her family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Pope Memorial Humane Society of Thomaston, in honor of her love for her dogs.

