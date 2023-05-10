Advanced Search
Rosemary Young Elliott Feb. 20, 1949 - May 5, 2023

at

Rosemary Young Elliott, 74, of Bristol, died unexpectedly Friday, May 5, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a brief illness, with her family at her side.

She was born in Rockland on Feb. 20, 1949, a daughter of W. Bradbury Young and Madelyn (Simpson) Young. She was raised on Matinicus Island, attended school there, and spent many summers there visiting family and friends.

Rosemary was an excellent cook and baker. She worked in various Midcoast restaurants for many years. Her family was very important to her and she loved spending time with them, hosting many family get-togethers. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and dog, Maddie. She loved going with her husband, Craig, on road trips around the country on their motorcycle.

She was predeceased by her parents; son, Matthew Noyes; and her brother, Brad Young.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Craig Elliott Sr., of Bristol; daughter, Wendy M. Noyes; son Matthew’s partner, Laurie Durfee; brother, Dennis Young; stepsons, Craig Elliott Jr. and his partner, Kevin Forcier, Mike (Deborah) Elliott; stepdaughters, Melissa (Charlie) Simmons, Myra (Larry) Lane, and Dawn (Frank) Guptil.

There will not be a formal service. Her ashes will be returned to the waters of Matinicus Island at a future date.

