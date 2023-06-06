Rosetta Burns, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away at home in Alna, surrounded by her family on the afternoon of June 2, 2023.

Born in Hampton Falls, Rockingham, N.H. on June 14, 1933, she was the daughter of Linwood and Rosetta (Kennison) Bailey. The family lived in New Hampshire until moving to Alna. Rosetta then attended the Bridge Academy in Dresden.

On April 4, 1954, she married Sidney C. Burns Jr., and together they raised five children.

Rosetta was known for making homemade butter every week, and picking and selling fiddleheads. She worked in the blueberry fields, washed dishes at the Cheechako Restaurant, worked at The Lincoln County News, and the Head Start Program. She also took in ironing and babysat for many years.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Sidney C. Burns III; her husband, Sidney Burns Jr.; brothers, Benjamin, Linwood, Winthrop, and Charles; and sisters, Marjorie, Ernestine, and Marguerite.

She is survived by her sister, Virginia Wright; children, Rosemary “Rose” and Milton, Evelyn and Larry, Teresa and Merton, and Stanley and Shannon; as well as eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, at the Alna Cemetery in Alna. There will be a gathering at The Newcastle Alna Baptist Church in Alna immediately following the service.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

