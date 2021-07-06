Roswell Davis, 82 of Meriden, Conn., died Saturday evening, July 3, 2021 at the family’s summer home in Alna.

He was born Jan. 16, 1939 in Meriden, Conn., a son of the late Albert and Millicent (Wing) Davis.

He was a graduate of Proctor Academy in Andover, N.H. and served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge in Meriden, Conn., where he was the owner of Production Equipment Co. Mr. Davis was an avid collector of trucks and cars, including toy trucks and cars.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Bodley) Davis; a son, Roswell Theodore Davis Jr. and his wife Lisa; a daughter, Stephanie Ann Jordan; four grandchildren, Jessica O’Donovan, Mikayla Jordan, Sara Jordan, and Chloe Davis.

Private services will be held at the convenience of his family. Interment will be in the Sheepscot Cemetery, Newcastle.

Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Mr. Davis’s memory to the Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway Museum, P.O. Box 242, Alna, ME 04535.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

