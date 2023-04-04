Roy P. Bishop III died on April 1, 2023 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

Roy was born in Richmond, Va. on Sept. 2, 1948, to Lillian and Roy P. Bishop Jr. He graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in art history and later earned an M.A. in special education at the University of Connecticut. In his career, he was a passionate advocate for children as a special education teacher, special education director, and superintendent of schools. Roy was recognized with the 1995 Spurwink Award for his commitment to providing for the human potential in youth with behavioral and emotional disabilities, adjudicated youth, and special needs children.

Roy was married to his wife, Anne, for 50 years, and resided in coastal and western Maine for all but one of those years. Roy was a kind, caring person and devoted to his family. He was very invested in his role as a father to his daughter, Alyssa, and particularly enjoyed their travels together. He had a close bond with his grandson, Quinn, with whom he shared a love of swimming, miniature golf, good food, and activities at the library.

After retirement, Roy ran the Beach to Beacon and was a Weight Watchers leader for many years. As his vision declined, he made use of technology to keep in touch with his brother-in-law, Richard, and to track his daily 3-5 mile walks. Roy was grateful to all friends and professionals who provided support these last few years.

Roy was predeceased by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife; daughter; and grandson, all of the Brunswick area; brother-in-law and his wife; niece and nephew, all of North Carolina; and sister-in-law, of Virginia. A celebration of his life will be held privately at a later date. In commemoration, contributions can be made to the Curtis Memorial Library.

