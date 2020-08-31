Russell “Al” Vorhis, age 75, of Jefferson, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

He was born on Oct. 24, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Russell Vorhis and Ethel (Ling) Vorhis.

Al grew up in Jacksonville, Fla. and attended area schools. He attended Jacksonville University and Rhode Island School of Electronics. He obtained his electrical engineering degree from Roger Williams University. After college he served in the National Guard in the 1960s. He was a federal firefighter in Jacksonville, Fla.

Al was active in the town of Jefferson. He was a member of the Jefferson School Committee and served as chair. He loved sports, was a member of the Jefferson Sports Association, and worked to establish playing fields for local youth. He coached numerous baseball and basketball teams for area schools. He attended the North Nobleboro Baptist Church.

He was a sportsman and lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. As an avid fisherman, he could often be found on Damariscotta Lake or participating in the Lake Champlain (LCI) Fishing Derby. He loved hunting and enjoyed memorable moose hunts. He was a passionate and skilled poker player.

After retirement from Digital Equipment as an electrical engineer, Al taught at Lincoln Academy as an ed tech in the special education department. It was a job that he loved. Al challenged his students and had a deep desire to see them succeed. He developed a connection and rapport with them and often used unconventional teaching methods such as teaching the game of poker to sharpen math skills!

Al was a big man with a big heart. He was especially drawn to the elderly and disabled, offering friendship and companionship to those in need. Dealing with progressive and chronic illnesses himself, he remained strong and independent with a can-do spirit, never wanting to be a burden.

Al is predeceased by his parents, Russell and Ethel Vorhis. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Roberta “Bert” Vorhis of Jefferson; son, Jonathan Vorhis and wife Kassi of Warren; son, Russell Vorhis of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter, Cheryle Cade of Jacksonville, Fla.; mother-in-law, Phylis Savage of Chester, Vt.; sister, Karen Green of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Emma Dyer of Jacksonville, Fla., Kyli Jones of Warren, Kaelyn Vorhis of Warren, and Kali Vorhis of Warren. He leaves behind his dog, Tasha, who brought him so much joy.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3 at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distancing is asked to be observed. Limited numbers are allowed in the building at a time, so please be prepared to wait outside until space opens up, and out of respect for everyone else who would like to attend, we ask that you please limit your time inside.

Donations may be made in Al’s name to New England Lab Rescue Inc., 58 Main St., Limerick, ME 04048; or Freedom Hunters, Field to Field, Honoring Our Nation’s Finest, freedomhunters.org (powered by Donorbox).

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

