Russell Clinton Raynor, 98, husband of the late Harriet R. Raynor, to whom he was married for 66 years, passed away on March 7, 2024 in his home in Round Pond. Russell was born in Mineola, Long Island, N.Y. on Nov. 22, 1925 to the late Mervin Clinton and Clara (Root) Raynor.

After graduating from Hempstead High School in Hempstead, N.Y., he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp Air Wing in 1943 at the age of 17 and served in the southwest Pacific until his honorable discharge in 1946. He married Harriet in December of 1946 and headed off to college in Angola, Ind.

Russ attended Tri-State University graduating in 1949 with a degree in civil engineering. He went to work for Dorr-Oliver, Inc in Stamford, Conn. as a design engineer, later becoming senior vice president and division manager of Dorr-Oliver Worldwide. He was issued many patents and for 30 years traveled the world, retiring in 1987.

Before moving to Maine in 1987, he and his wife lived with their two children, Jan and Ken, in Stamford, Conn. and South Salem, N.Y. where they were residents for 31 years. He was active in Boy Scouts and coached Little League. He served as a member of the South Salem Zoning Board and the building committee for the South Salem Presbyterian Church.

Russ and Harriet retired to Round Pond in 1987 where they enjoyed the scenic views of Muscongus Bay and Louds Island from the home he designed. Their winter travels brought them to southwest Florida where they cherished time with family and friends at the Boca Grande Club for 16 years.

In 2000, when The Lincoln Home in Newcastle began its expansion program, he became the chairman of their finance and building committees. He also served as the treasurer of the Round Pond Improvement Society and for many years was a member of the Cabeditis Boat Club.

Russ was an avid reader of American history and visited many of the historical sites. He spent time sailing his Cape Dory, Adrift, from the Round Pond Harbor and swimming along his shoreline.

Russ is survived by his daughter, Janice Raynor Giegler (Tamas), of Danbury, Conn.; son, Kenneth Clinton Raynor (Anne), of Kennebunkport and Placida, Fla.; grandsons, Jeffrey Russell Giegler (Sarah), of Barnstable, Mass. and Kyle Clinton Raynor (Kylie), of Waltham, Mass.; and great-granddaughter, Ruthie Raynor. He is also survived by his brother, William Francis Raynor, of Mattituck, Long Island, N.Y.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Gilbert T. Raynor.

Interment will take place in Chamberlain Cemetery, Round Pond, with military honors this summer. Contributions may be made in his memory to The Lincoln Home, 22 River Road, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

