Ruth A. Prior, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 17, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Bremen with Pastor Mark Holden officiating. A full obituary will follow.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or to the Lincoln Academy Baseball Program, 81 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

