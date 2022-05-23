Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Ruth A. Prior Service Announcement

at

Ruth A. Prior, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 17, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Bremen with Pastor Mark Holden officiating. A full obituary will follow.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or to the Lincoln Academy Baseball Program, 81 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^