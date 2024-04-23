Ruth Ann MacKinnon, 89, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2024 in Damariscotta. Ruth Ann was born on Aug. 15, 1934 in Damariscotta to Paul and Mildred (Tate) Simmonds.

Ruth Ann grew up in Jefferson and attended local schools, graduating from Cony High School. After high school, Ruth Ann attended Colby College, where she was president of the Tri-Delta Sorority. After Colby College, Ruth Ann went on to earn her master’s degree in educational psychology at Harvard University.

Ruth Ann met Victor MacKinnon when they were both graduate students. Ruth Ann and Victor lived in Edinburgh in the “swinging ‘60s,” where they welcomed their two sons, Gregor and Aran. Ruth Ann combined a career in education psychology working overseas together with her husband, Victor. She lectured on educational psychology in various universities in Edinburgh, Toronto, Canada, and Uganda.

After living and working in both West and East Africa, she maintained her Maine roots and upon retirement she and Victor settled in Jefferson at Beaverbrook Farm, her childhood home, which her parents bought in the 1930s as a base for her father Paul H. Simmonds’ work in Maine forestry.

In retirement, Ruth Ann continued to be active in contributing to public service through volunteer support for adult literacy and her work as a volunteer reading in Jefferson Village School and for the area food pantry. Ruth Ann also volunteered for the Jefferson Historical Society and presented a public talk about the “Back to the Woods Movement,” which was popular among summer visitors to Jefferson. Her travels deepened her love of art and culture leading to a special knowledge of African masks and sculpture.

Ruth Ann is predeceased by her parents and her husband.

Ruth Ann remains forever in the hearts of her sons, Gregor and Aran; daughters-in-law, Wendy and Elaine; grandsons, Duncan, Alistair, and Kieran; and her dear friend, Faye.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Ruth Ann or to share a story or picture, please visit Ruth Ann’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

