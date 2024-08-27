Heaven received an angel on the afternoon of Aug. 20, 2024. Ruth Anne Bryant, of Stark, Fla., formerly of Damariscotta, passed away at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla. Born on Nov. 15, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Ruth and Millard Clark Sr., of Damariscotta. Ruth Anne grew up locally, graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1959, and later graduated from Gates Business School.

Ruth Anne was active in her community, and was heavily involved with Miles Memorial Hospital, where she was president of the hospital league for several years. During her time with the league she worked many tent sales, and together with her husband, Corrone E. Bryant, they worked on them continuously throughout their later years.

Ruth Anne met her husband, Corrone, through a church gathering, and they married on June 18, 1976. They lived in Norfolk, Va. for a number of years and later moved back to Maine where they lived in Ruth Anne’s hometown, residing at 552 Main St., the old Round Top Farm foreman’s house.

Ruth Anne was a former president of the Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions Club, worked with various charitable organizations, and was a member of the Damariscotta Historical Society.

Ruth Anne is survived by her husband, Corrone E. Bryant, of Stark, Fla.; her daughter, Heidi Laflamme, of Auburn; her son, Micheal Sevon, of Jefferson; her grandchildren, Shayna and Zack Dunnett, of Florida, Randi and Stephen Dougherty, of Norwich, Conn., Wesley Laflamme, of Windsor, Arrieanna Brown, of Florida, and Shantelle Brown, of Augusta; great-grandchildren, Piper Dunnett, of Florida, and Daniel, Hope and, Jason Dougherty, of Norwich, Conn. She is also survived by her siblings, Millard Jr. “Tim” and his wife, Adele Clark, of Jefferson, and Susan Chamblee, of Wells; as well as many nieces, nephews, and various cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A reception will follow the service at a location to be determined. She will be laid to rest at the Bartlett-Jones Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

