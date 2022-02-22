Advanced Search
Ruth Arlene Winchenbaugh Feb. 15, 1931 - Feb. 16, 2022

Ruth Arlene Winchenbaugh, 91, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at LincolnHealth – Miles Campus after a brief illness.

Born Feb. 15, 1931 in Rockland to Nathaniel and Myrtle (Seekins) Curtis, she was educated in local schools and graduated from Thomaston High School, Knox Business School, and was trained as a Practical Nurse by the Knox Hospital and the Lincoln Institute of Practical Nursing.

She worked for the Office of Veterans of Foreign Wars Women’s Auxiliary in Connecticut and hospitals, nursing homes, and homecare. She was a homecare manager for several cases.

Ruth also worked with Kelly Healthcare as part of their medical pool and enjoyed traveling and helping very nice people. This included working a private case for a U.S. President’s nephew.

For several years Ruth owned and managed Curtis Mobile Home Park. She enjoyed traveling with her parents to Florida, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Minnesota, and several other states. She was also a faithful giver to St. Joseph’s Church and enjoyed her several flower gardens and nature.

Predeceased by her parents; her brother, Donald Curtis; and sisters, Hazel Frankowski, Shirley Williams, and Beulah Caron. She is survived by her son, Randall Winchenbaugh Jr.; and several nieces and nephews that include Sharon and David Turek, James and Sylvia Frankowski, Marie Caron, and Stephanie Williams.

Per Ruth’s request, services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

