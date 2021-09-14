Ruth E. Castner, 89, of Waldoboro, left her family very peacefully on the evening of Sept. 8, 2021, heading out on the road again for her next great trip. Ruth was known as “GG” or “Gram” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was born in Edgecomb on Aug. 29, 1932, and lived her life working and raising her family in Waldoboro. She safely transported several generations of children during her 40 years driving a school bus for SAD 40. Her “kids” meant the world to her, and she followed many into adulthood, carrying their children to school, as well.

When not on the road, you could count on her being in the kitchen baking for family and friends and keeping up with her nieces and nephews and their families; she loved well… and was well loved. She will be deeply missed by her family, those related and not, and her friends.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Jack M. Castner; and siblings, Phyllis Tarka, Hazel Hyjack, Ann Severson, and Robert Winchenbach.

She is survived by her son and wife, Jack M. and Linda Castner of West Bath; daughters, Cathy Cole and Gina Lee Castner of Waldoboro; son, Stacey Castner of Warren; son-in-law, Bradley and Valarie Miller of Warren; grandchildren, Amy Castner and son Jack of Arlington, Va., and Lance and Stacey Miller and son Jacobi of Waldoboro; brother and his wife, Thomas and Louisa Winchenbach and their family; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Winchenbach and family; nieces, Dixie Sproul, Lisa and Don Gregory, Connie and Walt Tincher and family, and Diana and Albert Cristostomo.

A graveside service for her family will be held at the Dutch Neck Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting www.StrongHancock.com.

