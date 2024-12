Ruth I. Fenderson, born Jan. 28, 1927, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2024 at Maine Veterans Home in Augusta.

Celebration of life will be Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 from 1-4 p.m. at Maple Hill Conference Center in Hallowell.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.

