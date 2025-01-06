Ruth Irene Fenderson peacefully left us for a better place on Dec. 30, 2024 while surrounded by loved ones at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta. The family would like to extend their gratitude to every staff member, for their excellent care and compassion.

Ruth lived just short of 98 years young and in those 98 years she accomplished many endeavors and touched the lives of many people in a positive way.

She loved telling stories of her hardworking days from being a little girl working on her family’s potato farm to once being the postmaster for Whitefield. She and her husband, Randy, created a successful Amway business and ran the best fried clam destination in town Fendy’s Lunch, which provided a local hangout for the town teenagers at the time. In her own famous last words, “Been there, done that!”

She married her best friend, Randolph Fenderson, who served in the Navy and as a member of the Maine National Guard. They brought five children into the world and even took in an “adopted son,” who remains in touch with the family to this day. That is a testament to what a big heart Ruth had.

She is survived by her two sisters, Audrey Briggs, of Vassalboro, and Pearl Nickless, of Freedom. She is also survived by her children, Brent and Karlene Fenderson, of Spartanburg, S.C., Mitch and Carol Fenderson, of Bushnel, Fla., Robin and Patrick Chase, of Whitefield, Mark Fenderson, of Whitefield, Blane and Susan Fenderson, of Jefferson; adopted son, Roland and Kathy Lamothe, of Gardiner; along with her many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she cherished.

She is predeceased by her husband, Randolph; and her grandson, Ryan Chase.

Ruth always strived to look as stylish as possible, and it was rare to find her in any other color than blue, her favorite.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta.

