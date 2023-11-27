Ruth Janet Bryant, 92, of Edgecomb, passed away on the evening of Nov. 21, 2023 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus, in Damariscotta. Born on March 17, 1931 in Medford, Mass., she was the daughter of Frederick S. and Edith Poor Bryant.

Ruth and family moved from Massachusetts to Edgecomb in 1935, and she attended Edgecomb Eddy School, Lincoln Academy (where she was the Valedictorian), Gorham Teacher’s College, and received her Masters of Education from Boston University. She taught 2nd grade in the Portland schools for three years, then 4th grade in Wiscasset schools for 32 years.

She was a member of the North Edgecomb Congregational Church, where she was the organist for many years, sang in the choir, and was in the Ladies Aid. She was also active in the historical society and served as president of the North Edgecomb Cemetery for many years.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, knitting, doing crossword puzzles, and going to yard sales.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Martha Helms Voelz; a brother, Robert Bryant; great-niece, Donna Nichole Myatt; and nephew, Jonathan Helms

Ruth is survived by a sister, Joan Myatt, of Amory, Miss.; three nieces, Rebecca Neely (Gary), Clara Smith (Paul), and Marjory Bryant; four nephews, Willie Myatt Jr. (Lisa), Chris Helms (Loretta), Stephen Bryant (Gwen), and Douglas Bryant; great-nephews, Trey Childers (Latisha), Shon Myatt (Lane), Alonzo Myatt (Kristen), Joshua Neely, Joseph Neely, Benjamin Bryant (Sarah), and Matthew Helms (Diane); great-nieces, Ruth Harrison (Tony), Rebecca Ruth Pendleton (Scott), Margaret Bryant, and Hannah Bryant; as well as numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.

A brief graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the North Edgecomb Cemetery. A celebration of life reception will follow at 1:30 p.m., at the Congregational Church of Edgecomb. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the North Edgecomb Cemetery Association or the Edgecomb Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

