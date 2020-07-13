Ruth Pauline “Polly” Webber, 76, of Wiscasset, passed away at her home on July 7, 2020.

Polly was born in Boothbay on June 21, 1944 to Arthur R. and Florence (Mathews) Delano.

Polly worked at Stinson Seafood Company and for many years at the Renys warehouse. She collected Native American memorabilia and really enjoyed mowing her lawn.

Polly was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Kenneth, George, Jeffrey, Arthur Jr., and Bob Delano; and sisters, Marjorie Sproul, Margaret Creamer, and Martha Delano.

She is survived by her brothers, Lloyd Delano and his companion Toni, Richard Delano and wife Karen, Dana Delano and wife Bonnie, Wendell Delano, and Dean Delano and wife Nora; and sisters, Linda Delano and Nancy Morton and husband Milan.

There will be a private family remembrance in the future.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond.

Condolences may be expressed at kincerfuneralhome.com.

