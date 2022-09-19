Sally Anne Morton Leeman, of South Bristol, passed away peacefully with her husband holding her hand, on the evening of her 80th birthday, Sept. 15, 2022. She was born in Newcastle on Sept. 15, 1942 to Harold and Edith (Wellman) Morton.

She lived in New Harbor until the age of 11 when her family moved to South Bristol. She attended school in South Bristol until she married the love of her life, Thurlow (Sonny) Leeman of South Bristol, on June 26, 1959.

A lifelong mother and homemaker, Sally held many jobs throughout her life, including working for Planned Parenthood, Forget-Me-Not Gardens, and Harborside Cafe. Her favorite occupation was when she was working with flowers. Sally’s creativity showed in everything she did; sewing, knitting and crocheting clothing for her family, baking and decorating wedding cakes as well as arranging flowers for her grandchildren’s weddings. For 20 years she decorated the christening bottles for the South Bristol School Discovery Boatbuilding program launchings. Sally and Sonny spent several winters in Florida before returning back to South Bristol year round.

Being a wife, mom, “Mimi,” and “Great Mimi” were most important to her.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Sandra Reilly; infant daughter, Tamara Anne Leeman; son, Trent Allen Leeman; and son-in-law, David Reed Dean.

Sally is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Thurlow “Sonny” Leeman; daughters, Thresa (Terry) Mitchell and husband, Robert (Mitch), of South Bristol, and Treana Whiting and husband James, of Port St. John, Fla.; siblings, Bruce Morton and wife Margaret of Aransas Pass, Texas, Geraldine Bowen and husband Dwight, of Cape Coral, Fla., Susan Lovejoy and husband, Bruce, of Auburn, Calif., and Harold Jr. (Butch) Morton, of Damariscotta; five grandchildren, Ryan Dean and wife, Rachel of Gorham, Sarah Whiting, of Merritt Island, Fla., Ashley Thatcher and husband, Michael, of Cutler, Dylan Mitchell and wife, Nicole, of Gulfport, Fla.; and Michelle Mancini and husband Joshua of Port St. John, FL; and great-grandchildren, Rileigh, Braedyn, Pierce, Gavin, Colston, and Finnley Thatcher, Leianah Cover, Kaylan Beairsto, Henry Dean and Kohen Mancini.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at The 1812 Farm located at 1297 Bristol Road in Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caring for Kids, P.O. Box 412, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for the family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

