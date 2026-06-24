Sally Crissman

Louisa Goddard Murray Crissman, a visionary educator, dedicated volunteer, and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully at her home, in Watertown, Mass. on Friday, June 5, 2026, leaving behind family, countless friends, former students, mentees, and colleagues across generations and experiences.

Born in Boston in 1937, Sally attended Buckingham School and Winsor School before earning her undergraduate degree from Smith College in 1959 and later her master’s from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. While at Harvard, she met a young architecture student, Jim Crissman, and they married on New Year’s Eve, 1966.

Sally taught science in Rochester, N.Y., before stops at Beaver Country Day School, The Brearley School, and pilot schools in Boston. In 1973, she began a legendary 28-year tenure at Shady Hill School in Cambridge, where she served as a science teacher and an administrator. She was known for her vibrant curriculum, deep knowledge of students and families, and her supportive and inspiring leadership.

After retiring from Shady Hill, Sally spent 25 years working at TERC, a nonprofit math and science research organization in Cambridge. Funded by the National Science Foundation, she co-developed trailblazing curricula – including The Inquiry Project, Focus on Energy, and Evolving Minds – and helped create the first fully online master’s in science teaching program with Lesley University.

Her professional impact was recognized with numerous honors, including the National Science Foundation State of Massachusetts Outstanding Science Educator Award and her induction into the Massachusetts Science Educators Hall of Fame in 2023.

Beyond the classroom, Sally was a loyal volunteer at many organizations, especially at Smith College and Partakers’ College Behind Bars program, where for over 20 years, she mentored incarcerated students, recruited and trained other mentors, and served on the Partakers Board.

Sally adored her family and friends. She was a pillar of warmth, encouragement, generosity, unconditional love, and frequent bouts of hysterical laughter. “Weezie” was loved by her eight grandchildren and she was their biggest fan and supporter. She loved to travel and made trips to Turkey, Morocco, the Philippines, the Galapagos Islands, Japan, Europe, and the U.S., including rafting the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon, making friends everywhere she went.

Renowned for her curiosity, kindness, intellect, and humor, Sally poured all her talent and energy into everything she did. She was always a student herself – an avid reader whose boundless curiosity sparked new friendships, hobbies, and adventures until the final days of her life.

Sally is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Jim Crissman; her son, Charlie and his wife and children, Audrey, Lucy, and Eddie; her daughter, Sarah and her husband and children, Dick (Hollington), Charlie, John, and Dickie; and her son, Will and his wife and children, Michele, Eloise, Maisie, and Charlotte. She also leaves behind her devoted sisters, Pat and Betsy, along with their extended families; and colleagues, former students, and friends whose lives were brightened by her presence.

Sally and Jim have enjoyed almost 60 years with family and friends at their home in Whitefield.

A celebration of Sally’s life will be held at Church of Our Savior in Brookline, Mass. on July 11, 2026 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Sally’s name to the Boston College Prison Education Program or to the Smith College Class of 1959 Fund.

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