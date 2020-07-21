Sally Dingley Ranger passed away July 19, 2020. She was born in Farmington on Aug. 4, 1935 and lived in Bristol. She loved the Lord and served Him daily and was a member of The First Baptist Church of Nobleboro.

Born into a family of service, Sally’s father and brothers fought respectively in World War I and World War II. A child of the Great Depression and the youngest of five children, she remembered collecting items like rubber bands and milkweeds through school to help with the war effort. She loved her country.

Sally graduated from Farmington High School and was involved in sports and played the tuba in the marching band. She enjoyed social activities and loved to laugh. Sally had many joyful memories of Clearwater Lake, where she spent time with the Austins, Dingleys, and Morrills. She graduated from Farmington State Teachers College with a bachelor’s degree in home economics where she learned to share her love of food and service toward others.

Sally collected and sold antiques. Sally loved playing hymns on her keyboard. She was notorious for making her own cards and loved basket weaving, rug braiding, along with crafts too numerous to mention.

Sally was married to her high school sweetheart, Gearry, for 58 years and raised five children in Millinocket, where she taught kindergarten for 10 years.

Sally loved her family, her husband, Gearry; her children, Joel, Heidi, Miles, Amy, and Heather and their respective partners; and her beloved 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

III John 4: I have no greater joy than to know that my children walk in truth.

Private graveside services will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

