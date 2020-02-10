Sally Fiske Hamilton passed away at Avita of Brunswick on Feb. 3, 2020 with her daughter Sandy at her side at the age of 90. Sally was born in Gardiner on Feb. 26, 1929 to LeRoy and Hazel (Merrill) Fiske, the youngest of seven children.

Retiring in 1983, Sally and her husband Norm moved to Pemaquid and Lake Wales, Fla. where they enjoyed golfing, and boating and she became an accomplished artist. In later years Sally enjoyed spending time in Portland and in recent years moved to Avita of Brunswick and became engaged in that community. She loved and appreciated every visit with family and friends while residing at Avita.

Sally was predeceased by her husband, Earl Dorr Jr. (1967); her husband, Norman Hamilton (2001); her son, John Dorr (2017); in addition to her parents and her siblings.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Turnbull and husband Andrew, Terry McCabe and husband Lee, all of Pemaquid; son, David Hamilton and wife Karen of Aberdeen, S.D.; her granddaughters, Sara Sleeper (Scott) of Eliot, and Rachel McCabe of South Portland; her grandsons, Jason Turnbull of Alaska, Christopher Turnbull of Nebraska, Matthew Turnbull (Hannah) of North Carolina, Bryan Turnbull of Oregon, Warren Dorr, and Nathan Dorr, all of Virginia; three great-grandsons; many nieces, nephews, friends; and her Avita family.

A graveside service will be held this summer in New Harbor.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Avita of Brunswick – Associate Appreciation Fund, 89 Admiral Fitch Ave., Brunswick, ME 04011; or CHANS Home Health & Hospice, 45 Baribeau Dr., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Please visit advantageportland.com to sign Sally’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

