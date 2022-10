Sally J. Smith, 73, died Oct. 27, 2022 at MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at Hall Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Dorr officiating. A full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

