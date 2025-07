Sally Nielsen Hough, 90, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2025, at The Lincoln Home in Newcastle, surrounded by family.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Glidden Street in Newcastle. Immediately following, Sally will be laid to rest at Dunbar Cemetery in Nobleboro with her husband, Jack.

For a full obituary, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

