Sally Pedrick, of Round Pond, passed away peacefully under hospice care at the home of her son, Jesse and his wife, Karen, in Newtown, Conn. on Dec. 21, 2024. Sally was 93, and had recently relocated to Newtown to be close to her family due to declining health.

Born in 1931 in Newport, R.I., to Arthur and Lillian Arseneault, Sally grew up in New England, including in Sanford, where she attended high school. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Maine and then attended graduate school at The Art Institute of Chicago, where she trained under a leading figure in the Bauhaus Movement who had studied under both Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky. She was an abstract expressionist, and her work has been exhibited at, among other institutions, The Farnsworth Museum, The National Museum of Women in the Arts, The Delaware Art Museum, The Philadelphia Museum of Art, and The Art Institute of Chicago, as well as numerous corporate collections. Her chosen medium was oil on linen canvas, as well as woodcuts.

Sally was a resident of Round Pond for more than 27 years – 22 of which were with her husband, Robert, who died 2019. She had a gallery in her home in Round Pond and previously in Nobleboro, where she lived seasonally and full time in the 1970’s and early 1980’s. In addition to her lifelong art career, she held various positions, including as an educator, editor, and art gallery director.

She is survived by her daughter, Yvette Dunbar; her son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Karen Dunbar; and by her second marriage to Robert Pedrick, his son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Barbara Pedrick. She was both a grandmother and a great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in her name to either Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 333, Damariscotta, ME 04543; or Mobius Inc., 319 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Both organizations were important to Sally who was always an active participant in local community and non-profit organizations.

A private interment at Chamberlain Cemetery in Round Pond, and a celebration of life will be planned for late spring. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

