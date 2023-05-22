Samantha A. Maynard, 31, of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Samantha was born on July 19, 1991 to Stephanie Jean Flint in Rockport.

She grew up in Nobleboro, attended Nobleboro Central School, graduated from Lincoln Academy, class of 2009, and attended Kaplan University.

Samantha worked at Deb’s Diner in Waldoboro for many years as a cook, was a chocolatier at Wilbur’s of Maine in Freeport for a couple of years, and recently worked the Maine eel trade and aquaculture.

She was an amazing, devoted mother to her three children. She loved to laugh and make jokes and scare her granny to make her jump. Sam could find a four-leaf clover anywhere she went. She made friends anywhere she went. She enjoyed softball, hunting, fishing, crafting of any kind, baking cakes, riding motorcycles, and kayaking. Sam loved searching the beaches and shorelines for sea glass and collecting it. She volunteered for her daughter Kaylin’s softball team. She participated in softball and basketball and did chalk drawings with children.

Samantha was predeceased by her dad, Aaron Sewall; uncle, Robbie Flint; and grandfather, Robert Flint Jr.

She is survived by her mother, Stephanie Flint, of Jefferson; stepdad, Brian Lawrence, of Nobleboro; husband, Shale Maynard, of Jefferson; her children, Kaylin, Waylin, and Gibson Maynard, of Jefferson; brothers, Dylan Flint, of Jefferson, Bo Lawrence, of Nobleboro, Daniel Lawrence and Evan Lawrence, both of Nobleboro; sisters, Carrie Lawrence, of Nobleboro, Nicole Knox, of Jefferson, and Kaitlyn Kelley, of Jefferson; maternal grandmother, Arlene Jones, of Jefferson; grandfather, Eugene Winchenbach, of Waldoboro; grandparents, Fred and Joanne Sewall, of Damariscotta; grandmother, Diane Lawrence, of Damariscotta; mother-in-law, Vicky Holbrook, of Boothbay; and biological father, Corey Main, of Maine; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A celebration of Samantha’s life will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Stephanie’s home in Jefferson from 1-5 p.m. to share memories of Samantha.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

