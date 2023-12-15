Samantha C. Zaccadelli, 35, of Windsor, passed away on Dec. 11, 2023. Samantha was born in Springfield, Ohio on Aug. 2, 1988, to Mark Anthony Zaccadelli and Brook L. Hartshorn.

Samantha grew up in Warren and attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School in 2007. While in high school she was a dedicated cheerleader.

After high school she attended Empire Cosmetology School where she won a competition for best up-does. Sammie gave birth to her first-born Sylas, a son, in 2012, who she shared a special bond. A few years later she met her stepdaughter Aurora who shared a love of dolling up. Izzie came in 2017 and completed the family

Sammie, because of shared love of cheerleading, coached her stepdaughter’s cheer team. She also helped coach her son’s soccer team.

She continued her education in beauty by attending Aveda Institute where she won a number of awards for her creative and hard work.

Sammie loved all things creative: dancing, hula hooping, alternative modeling, doing hair, makeup and nails, drawing, tattoos and even cake baking.

Sammie lived for spontaneity and beauty. She was often the life of the party and known to be a good time girl. She loved lavish weekend adventures with her family and friends.

She lived for her children and knew they were the best things she’d ever done.

Samantha was predeceased by her brother, Gregory Antonio Zaccadelli; stepsister, Ashley Ellis; paternal grandfather, Anthony Zaccadelli; maternal grandmother, Julia Irene McCoy Hartshorn; maternal uncle, William T. Hartshorn; and maternal aunt, Melissa Harthorn Monk.

Samantha is survived by her parents, Brook Hartshorn, of Lincolnville, and Mark and wife, Janna Zaccadelli, of Bristol; son, Sylas Ventimiglia, of Jefferson; daughter, Isabella Flynn, of Windsor; stepdaughter, Aurora Flynn, of Windsor; sisters, Ashley Zaccadelli, of Waldoboro, and Cheyenne Augustine, of Union; brother, Mark Zaccadelli and wife, Natasha, of Bristol; nieces Lillian Harvey of Waldoboro and Portia Zaccadelli of Bristol and nephews, Gabriel Knowlton, of Waldoboro, and Knox Zaccadelli, of Bristol. Maternal grandparents, William and Katie Hartshorn, of Crooksville, Ohio; paternal grandparents, Jack and Jean Ross, of Arizona; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will honor Samantha privately.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Samantha or to share a picture or story, please visit Samantha’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

