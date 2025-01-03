Samuel D. Soule passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at his home on Westport Island.

Born in Bath on June 7, 1942, he was the son of Samuel J.E. Soule and Louisa Soule. He graduated from Wiscasset High School in the class of 1960 and earned engineering honors from Maine Maritime Academy in the class of 1964. On Feb. 11, 1967, he married Pamela Hope Rines, his loving wife of 57 years.

After several years of working at sea, Samuel joined Central Maine Power (CMP), where he worked for many years. While at CMP, he served as the superintendent at Mason Station in Wiscasset and then at the William F. Wyman Station on Cousins Island in Yarmouth. For the next 17 years, he worked at Cianbro as a project manager, department manager, and general manager. He was the lead on all Cianbro projects at the Maine Yankee site in Wiscasset.

In retirement, Samuel and Pam spent their days lobstering together on their boat, the Pamela Hope.

An avid hunter, Samuel was deeply involved in his community. He served on the Grover Cemetery Committee, was a Cub Master in Wiscasset, and was president of the Wiscasset Alumni Association. He also served as a trustee of the Edgecomb Community Church, where he was a member, and was a member of the Wiscasset Fire Society.

Samuel is predeceased by his parents; and survived by his wife, Pamela, of Westport Island; his daughter, Bethany May Soule, of Wiscasset; his son, Samuel Dodge Soule Jr., of Portland, Ore.; his sister, Sandra Adams, of Wiscasset; his brother, Thomas Soule and his wife, Linda, of Farmingdale; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Samuel’s life will take place on Jan. 25, 2025 from 1-4 p.m. at the Edgecomb Community Church, located at 15 Cross Point Road in Edgecomb. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit desmomndfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

