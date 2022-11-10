Samuel Merritt Trott, 83, of Bath, passed peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Bath on Aug. 25, 1939 to C. Roland and Mildred (Hooper) Trott. He graduated from Morse High School in 1958 and attended Boston University. On July 22, 1961, Sam married Barbara J. Kenney. He was employed by Bath National Bank, then worked for Bath Iron Works as a material analyst, retiring in 1995 after 29 years.

He was a member of the Bath Cadets and Buccaneers Drum Corps as a cymbalist and drum major and was awarded Showman of the Year for his cymbal performance in 1958. He was past treasurer of the Bath Lodge of Elks and a lifelong member of the Bath Church of the New Jerusalem.

Sam was a true Renaissance man. He expressed his artistry as an illustrator, cartoonist, oil painter and, most notably, a water colorist. He was a playwright, wrote and performed radio commercials, dabbled in writing children’s books and a musical. He was involved in theater from a young age, beginning with props, lighting, and prompting for the Bath Thespians. His interests expanded to include acting, dancing, stage makeup, costume and set design, choreography and directing for local and professional theaters. He produced and directed many variety shows.

His most cherished role was that of family man, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Beloved by all.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Gretchen Boog, and Judith Powell. Sam is survived by his wife of 61 years; four daughters, Lauren Fisher (David), of Gorham, Gretchen Goodine (Michael), of Bath, Catharine Overmiller (Larry), of Woolwich, and Kendall Holmes (fiancé Tim Pratt), of Waldoboro; his cousin, E. Sargent Legard, of Bath; seven grandchildren, Samuel Fisher, Kelsey Walker, Mallory Goodine, Rebecca Keene, Cameron Young, Taylor Holmes, and Jalen Holmes; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful for the support provided by the Bath Fire Department and CHANS Hospice.

Visiting hours will be held from 2- 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Bath Church of the New Jerusalem, 876 Middle St., Bath.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bath Church of the New Jerusalem, P.O. Box 1139, Bath, ME 04530. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

