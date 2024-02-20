Samuel Richard Hingston, 75, of Newcastle, passed away on Feb. 7, 2024, at the Sussman House in Rockport, following a period of declining health. Born on Feb. 1, 1949 in the town of Lynn, Mass., he was the son of John and Mary Hingston, of Peabody and Topsfield, Mass.

Samuel grew up in Peabody, Mass. until the age of nine. He spent the next 36 years in Topsfield, Mass., and attended Masconomet Regional High School and began working for his family’s business, Larrabee and Hingston, building tanning vessels. He continued there for many years, until he went out on his own and started Hingston Hot Tubs. During this time, he met the love of his life, Kimberly Blessington, and they were married on Sept. 10, 1977. Together, they had two children, John and Jeffery Hingston, and resided in Topsfield, Mass. until 1994 when they purchased their home in Newcastle.

Once in Maine, Sam worked a variety of jobs and maintained the farmhouse with his sons. He thoroughly enjoyed having his family close by, mowing and maintaining his “ponderosa” on Bunker Hill. He enjoyed four wheeling, snowmobiling, and hunting with his sons, John and Jeff. Toward the end of his life, his greatest pride and joy was his granddaughter, Claire. He always brought her treats and gifts anytime he came to visit.

Samuel was predeceased by his son, John Hingston.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Hingston; his son, Jeffery Hingston and daughter-in-law, Marina Hingston, along with his granddaughter, Claire. He is also survived by his sisters, Ellen Campbell and Janet Sinasky, along with her husband, Zeke, and daughter, Mary.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2024.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

