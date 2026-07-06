Sandi “Sam” Murray, 61, of New Harbor, left this world on Sunday, July 5, 2026. Sam was born on Feb. 21, 1965 in Bristol, Conn. She was the youngest daughter of Dr. Walter C. and Gwen Barnes Murray.

A smart, funny unicorn, Sam was a passionate woman deeply committed to the environment, social activism, and progressive causes. She found joy in nature, relishing quiet walks barefoot on the beach, and sitting around a campfire sharing stories with family. Hindered by health issues, she retained her compassionate and playful nature, lighting up a room with her unique sense of humor.

Sam earned her BA degree in education from Goddard College. She enjoyed continuing to learn, teaching herself to knit and taking assorted skill classes such as knife forging.

Sam is survived by sisters, Amelia (Wayne) Sharif, Susan Murray (Robert Brzozowski), Chris Murray, Linda Murray, Colleen (Edward) Gabrielle, and Heather Mathews; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held from 4-7 p.m on Tuesday, July 7 at Rising Tide in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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