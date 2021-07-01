A graveside service for Sandra Brewer, who passed away in Massachusetts on Feb. 8, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 17, at the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra’s name may be made to Miles Memorial Hospital League, P.O. Box 503, Damariscotta ME 04543; or Helping Hands, P.O. Box 50, Aiken, SC 29802.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

