Sandra Cook Hendrix, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 after a nine-month battle with cancer. She was intelligent, strong, and determined and faced her passing with courage and dignity.

Sandra was born April 15, 1944 in Waldoboro, the daughter of Elden and Beulah Cook. She was a Valedictorian of Waldoboro High School, a graduate of the University Miami in Florida and obtained a master’s degree in social work from Barry University. Sandra spent her life counseling others, often forming friendships with those in need. She was an expressive and creative individual who enjoyed sharing her thoughts and feelings. Sandra liked to stand out and speak up! Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren laughing, playing games, and completing art projects.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Kelley and her husband Brady Butler; and her two grandchildren, Camryn and Chase, who she loved and adored. She is also survived by her brother, Louis Cook and his wife Sharon of Union; sister, Susan Blackler of Warren; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; and her sisters, Patricia Bangs of Gorham, and Lalia Tanner of Orange, Calif.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society to aid in the battle against gallbladder cancer. Please visit donate3.cancer.org.

You may also share condolences and memories with family by visiting kellersoldtownfuneralhome.com or e-mail butler52105@yahoo.com.

