Sandra Dinsmore, 77, of Newcastle, passed away on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 2 at Pen Bay Hospital in Rockport. Sandra was born on Dec. 16, 1947 in Newcastle as the youngest of seven children. Sandra attended Lincoln Academy, where she played on the girls basketball team.

After high school, Sandra went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Robert Dinsmore, who passed away in August 2023. She was a devoted Christian and regular attendant of local church services, for many years attending the Congregational Church of Damariscotta, where she was married and her children were baptized. Sandra’s faith held and sustained her through many wonderful and difficult times in her life.

Later in life, she was known by hundreds of children at Great Salt Bay Community School as “The Snack Lady,” as she would go to each grade making sure each child that wanted a snack had one, even if she had to pay for it. Throughout her life, Sandra loved animals. She was a devoted fur parent and would never say no to an animal in need.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Dinsmore-Swan; son-in-law, Andrew Swan; grandchildren, Aiden and Tegan Swan (all residing in Massachusetts); and her son, Robert Dinsmore II, of Florida.

While no services are scheduled at this time, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at act.alz.org.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

