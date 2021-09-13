Sandra E. James, 77, of Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

She was born in Richmond on Sept. 20, 1943, a daughter of Charles and Ruth E. (Baird) Curtis.

She graduated from Richmond High School and on June 30, 1962, she married Gordon M. James. They lived in Richmond until 1965 and then moved to Wiscasset. In 1964 Sandra and her husband began a tax filing business.

She was a member of the Huntoon Hill Grange in Wiscasset.

She enjoyed watching TV, collecting sun catchers, chatting with friends and family online and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandsons.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon M. James on April 4, 1996; two brothers, Linwood Curtis, and David Curtis; and one sister, Lind Pierpoint.

She is survived by one son, Scott James, of Wiscasset; one daughter, Karen R. McGrath and her husband, Rick, of Westport Island; two grandsons, Joseph McGrath and Brian McGrath; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

