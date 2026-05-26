Sandra Frost Potter Sullivan, 80, of Camden, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Nov. 25, 2025 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Both of her daughters were by her side.

Born Jan. 6, 1945 in Peabody, Mass. to Alan and Adele (Hunt) Frost, Sandi graduated from Masconomet High School and Salem LPN Nursing School.

She moved to Maine in the 1960s, marrying her first husband, Burton, in 1967 and raising their daughters, Kristen and Jennifer in Bangor. Sandi returned to the coast in the late ‘80s, working at Miles Memorial Hospital, Cove’s Edge nursing home in Damariscotta, and Camp Kieve in Nobleboro, eventually moving to and retiring in Camden, a place she loved for its beauty and tranquility.

Sandi was a devoted mother and grandmother, known for her independence, quiet strength, and deep love of animals.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Richard Fros; and many cherished animal companions, including her beloved kitty, Scotia.

She is survived by her daughters, Kristen Whynot (Tim), of Bangor, and Jennifer Potter, of Bangor; her three grandchildren, Kara Beckwith, of Bangor, Darryl Hagar, of Damariscotta, and Adelyn Potter, of Bangor; a very special sister-in-law, Sue Frost, of Pawling, N.Y.; nieces, nephews, cousins, and her partner of many years, Ron Stasiowski. Sandi is also survived by her ex-husband and father of her daughters, Burton, of Bangor.

As per Sandi’s wishes, a small family celebration of life will be held in the spring. In her memory, donations may be made to the animal rescue organization of your choice.

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