Sandra J Melanson (Murphy), age 81, passed away on March 22, 2023, with her beloved family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Jean Murphy, of Brighton, Mass., and is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bob Melanson, of Damariscotta.

She leaves her loving children, Danielle Melanson of Portland, Ore., Robert Melanson and his wife, Linda, of Norfolk, Mass., Michele Melanson Mann and her husband, Jeff, of Georgetown, and Roderic Melanson and his wife, Danielle Young, of Newcastle. Sandy was the grandmother of nine, who affectionately referred to her as “Gaga.” She will be remembered with great love by Harry Melanson Shaw, Abby, Emily, and Izzy Melanson, Sheamus, Fiona, and Kiernan Mann, and Eli and Owen Melanson. She is survived by her sister, Denise King, of West Dennis, Mass. Sandy had a special relationship for all her nieces and nephews, Maribeth King, Debbie Bayrouty, and the late Dina Caple (King); as well as her sister-in-law’s family, the late Cathy Brannen, husband John Brannen, and their children Colin, Kate, and Peter.

Family and friends always came first for Sandy. She made sure that time was made for gathering, from hosting Sunday suppers, holidays, birthdays, and that every St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated properly. Sandy’s home had an open-door policy, she generously provided food and beverages, whether it was overlooking the ocean on her deck in Ipswich or sitting on the patio in Kittery, watching the big ships and sunsets over the ocean. She was famous for many things, from her Boston College football tailgating egg sandwiches, to her infamous eggrolls, and who can forget her spicy meatballs (ask any of the nine grandchildren). Friendships were paramount to her from the days of drinking coffee around the kitchen table while her four children were off at school, to sitting beachside on her summers off with her besties in Ipswich. Sandy was a loyal and fierce friend, always there when needed, with a listening heart, cup of tea, or a cold beer.

Sandy was an avid golfer and played her sport with great acumen. Bob and Sandy had the privilege to play the game in many places across the country. She and her sister, Denise, with their husbands, traveled to ancestral venues to golf in County Cork, Ireland, where Sandy was a dual citizen.

Another of Sandy’s passions was caring for and spoiling her dogs. Sandy loved dogs and they loved her back, whether it was the family dog or caring for her “grand-dogs” she had a special place in her heart.

Sandy’s professional career spanned 20 years as the Lincoln Public School librarian and storyteller. Sandy’s love and passion for reading to her students was honored during her career as the school created a special reading room for her to introduce the joy of reading to the children. She would arrive early to greet the students when they arrived via bus, the children running to get a hug from Mrs. Melanson to start their day.

Sandy gracefully battled illness for her last few years. She endured this with a smile, kindness, and hugs to all who met her. Her humor, family values, and faith and love for life live on in her four children and grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to join her family for a funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Church, Academy Hill Road, in Newcastle on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. A private burial will follow the service. Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Sandy’s memory to Lincoln Health mainehealth.org/LincolnHealth/Ways-To-Give/Make-A-Gift

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

