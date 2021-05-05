Sandra Lee Brown, 75, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick on May 1, 2021.

She was born in Boothbay Harbor to Richard Curtis and Myrtle Reed. She graduated from Boothbay Region High School in 1964, she worked several years at St. Andrews Hospital, Pines Motel and lastly she worked for 40 years at Brown’s Wharf.

She enjoyed time spent with family and friends, loved animals, especially dogs and cats. In her spare time she enjoyed watching TV especially westerns, she loved mackerel fishing, riding motorcycles, and talking politics with her cousin, Harriet Reed.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Earl Brown; son, John Hutchins; and granddaughter, Sara Brown.

Sandra is survived by daughter, Jennifer Overlock and her husband Steve of Newcastle; stepson, Steven Brown and wife Kim of Deltona, Fla.; stepdaughter, Arlene Cole and husband Walter; grandchildren, Riley, Ashley, Nick, JJ, Diana, Amanda, Brandon, Cheyenne, Melissa, Josh, Heather, and Marcy; and Jennifer Littlefield, fiance of John Hutchins.

You are invited to share your condolences with the family by visiting their book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home of Boothbay.

