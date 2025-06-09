Sandra Griffin, age 85, a widely recognized New England painter and sketch artist, passed away peacefully the night of June 2, 2025, attended by her loving family and the superb care of the staff of Avita of Brunswick. She was born in Beverly, Mass. on Sept. 7, 1939, the first daughter of Reginald R. and Doris Clain Hersey.

Exhibiting her creative talent early on, “Sandy” was destined to graduate from the prestigious Massachusetts College of Art and began a career in commercial design. Within a few years, however, she would concentrate on her true passion for painting the unique beauty of the Maine coast and countryside.

She met her husband, Russell Griffin, of Essex, Mass., at a Grange Hall dance. They were married shortly thereafter and went on to have twin boys. Soon after that, they moved from Essex, Mass. to Edgecomb, where they would settle and raise their family. Together they established the Griffin and Sons Construction Co. and later built Griffin’s Nursery on Route 27 in Edgecomb. Sandy created detailed paintings for the company’s landscaping projects that clients would often insist on framing as fine art. Russell was a great champion of Sandra’s artwork, and throughout their busy lives together, he would relentlessly encourage her to find time to paint.

As a member of the Saltwater Artists Association, Sandra’s paintings hung in many galleries in Maine and were featured in several regional and national art shows, as well as in a few private collections throughout New England and beyond.

She is survived by her two sons, Scott Griffin and his wife, Alecia, of Wiscasset, and Gregory Griffin, of Dresden; her grandchildren, Josh Griffin and his wife, Sara, both a great comfort in her final days, as well as her other grandchildren, Jake Griffin, Ashley Griffin, Conrad (Kara) Griffin, Cody (Tara) Griffin; and nine great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Donna Hersey, of Eureka Springs, Ariz.; and her brother, Dana Hersey and his wife, Joan, of Essex, Mass.

She is predeceased by both her parents, Reginald and Doris Hersey; as well as her husband, Russell Griffin.

She was always quick to love and quick to laugh. A generous spirit who brought joy to the lives of all who knew her. An artist whose work forever captured the light and beauty of the world around her!

Her services will be held in Essex, Mass. with the date to be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a contribution in her name, they may be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011. Sandy always loved her furry friends! Please remember Sandy by enjoying the beauty of the world around us, accompanied by a big smile!

Condolences and messages for the family can be expressed at the website of Funeral Alternatives at funeralalternatives.net.

