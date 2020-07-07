Sandra “Sandy” Theriaque, 62, passed away on June 30, 2020 in the loving arms of her son, Jeremy, and his wife, Missy, with whom she resided, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born to the late Maxine and Carroll Creamer on Nov. 18, 1957. Being the rebel that she was, she embraced the ’70s. She was a loving mom and a hardworking woman who raised her children to be independent, strong-minded people just like her. Her laugh could brighten any room.

With her companion, the late Bob Cates, she raised four children whom survive her, her sons, Jason (Tina) and Jeremy (Missy), and her daughters, Brandy (Mark) and Ashley. After her children were grown, she worked at Better Value and Automatic Rolls. She also leaves behind her sisters, Carol Day, Mary Dauphinais, and Melody Seymour; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; an incredibly special niece, Samantha; and other nieces and nephews.

The family will be holding a memorial service on Saturday, July 25 at 12:30 p.m. at the Bremen town landing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

