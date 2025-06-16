Sandra Stewart Whitehill, 81, of Waldoboro died June 13, 2025 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Sandra was born Aug. 1, 1943 in Damariscotta to James Stewart and Frances Weaver Stewart. She grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Waldoboro High School in the class of 1961. Sandra played on the basketball all four years of high school. Sandra married Norman O. Whitehill Jr. on July 15, 1967.

Sandra worked at Sylvania in Waldoboro as an inspector for 11 years. She also worked at the Waldoboro Press and Medomak Canning Co. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, watching TV, cooking, and especially going on several bus tours over the years.

She is survived by her husband, Norman O. Whitehill Jr., of Waldoboro; son, Kendall Whitehill, of Waldoboro; daughter, Corinna Whitehill, of Warren; grandchildren, Frederick, Scott, Danielle, Kendall Jr., and Mackenzie; and great-grandchildren, Alisyn, Isabella, Lyllian, and Damian.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on June 26 at the German Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

