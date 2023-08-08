Sara J. Oliver, born on May 10, 1938, in Damariscotta, passed away peacefully into the arms of her lord and savior on Aug. 2, 2023, with her family by her side.

Sara was born to Vinal and Hilda Kelsey, of Walpole.

Sara was predeceased by her parents, Vinal and Hilda Kelsey; husband, Malcolm Oliver; daughter, Joanne Burnham; sister, Kathryn Lane; grandson, Nick Ouellette; and great-grandson, Carter Phifer.

Sara is survived by children, Diane and husband, Neil Dougherty, David and wife, Ginnie Burnham, Dana and wife, Micki Burnham, Darlene and husband, Pete Souza, Doreen and husband, Donald Moody, Darcy and husband, Mike Knof, and Dustin and wife, Jen Oliver; 22 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren, with one due in September.

Sara attended local schools and created a career in nursing as a CNA. She married Malcolm on Nov. 2, 1962 and they raised eight children together.

Sara was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro for many years. She served as a Sunday school teacher, Bible study leader, worked with the youth groups, and was a mentor to others. Caring for and serving people was important to Sara. She worked at the then Miles Memorial Hospital as a CNA, and then moved on to home health care.

Sara also started several small businesses and gift shops. Her favorite was a Christian book store in Waldoboro called The Good News Shop. Sara was famous for her hospitality and her homemade donuts. Her door was always open to anyone and everyone. Many people enjoyed her home and company over the years. Sara will be missed for her fun-loving ways and good humor.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in her honor to the building fund at First Baptist Church of Waldoboro, 81 Grace Ave., Waldoboro, ME 04572.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Waldoboro.

